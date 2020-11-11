Letter: Re: the Nov. 5. article “Letters to the Editor”

Your article claiming that Arizona voters have two moderates in the Senate rather than two Democrats, is laughable. The “moderate” views of Sinema and Kelly include gun control, open borders, national health care, higher taxes, more lockdowns and restrictions, and late term abortions. Guaranteed these two will vote in lock step with their Democratic colleagues, even the far left ones. They always talk about reaching across the aisle, but what they really mean is Republicans have to come over to our side. Democrats don’t believe in compromise. Voters who believed the campaign rhetoric are truly delusional.
Francine Nordman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
