 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Nov. 6. article “Letters to the Editor: Nov. 6”

  • Comments

For the past couple of years democrats were espousing socialism. Even though a lot of democrats were on that bandwagon, thankfully enough others were not going to support that. So the democrats do a switcharoo and tell people to vote democrat to save democracy. Even though they are the same ones trying to get rid of democracy. So if you are tricked into voting for the democrats who are running with that phrase. You are really voting for socialism.

Gary Erickson

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News