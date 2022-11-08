Letter: Re: the Nov. 6. article “Letters to the Editor: Nov. 6”

For the past couple of years democrats were espousing socialism. Even though a lot of democrats were on that bandwagon, thankfully enough others were not going to support that. So the democrats do a switcharoo and tell people to vote democrat to save democracy. Even though they are the same ones trying to get rid of democracy. So if you are tricked into voting for the democrats who are running with that phrase. You are really voting for socialism.
Gary Erickson
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.