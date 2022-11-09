 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 7. article "Letters to the Editor: Nov. 7"

Re: the Nov 7 letter "Prosecute Biden."

What evidence is there? To consider prosecuting him for alleged unproven lies? Why not prosecute someone who tried to overturn a legally approved election verdict?

A former president that allowed (and instigated) a mob to stop and try to kill his Vice President (with a gallows) from certifying the election. Storming and destroying part of the US Capitol building and find and kill Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. Groups of terrorists hurting and killing some police officers who were protecting the capitol.

This is a president who was trying to undo and change our system of democratic voting. Creating election deniers that, with all evidence to the contrary, continue to believe a lie. This is a definition of a traitor, that should be prosecuted and imprisoned.

Peter Strauss

Marana

