 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Nov. 7. article “Letters to the Editor: Nov. 7”

  • Comments

Well, well well. Now we have it. I often said that QAnon's "Q" was a Russian spreading false information and now Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted to it. In case you're wondering who he is; He's the man behind the Wagner Terrorist group that Russia uses to commit untold war crimes. He's also a personal friend to Voldemort Putin and arguably one of the most powerful men in the Kremlin. Maybe we should start calling Trumplicans comrades?

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News