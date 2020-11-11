 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 7. article “Read for yourself: President Donald Trump's statement, with no plans to concede”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 7. article “Read for yourself: President Donald Trump's statement, with no plans to concede”

I voted in many elections. I am 87. No ballot should be mailed unless requested by the voter. I D should be confirmed at the time request is made. All in person voters should show I D. No illegal alien should be allowed to vote. All legal votes should be counted. No news should "call" any state until all polls in the country are closed. Such calls do influence late voters. Ballots should be secured.

John L Winslow

Tucson, Az.

John L Winslow

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News