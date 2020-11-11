Letter: Re: the Nov. 7. article “Read for yourself: President Donald Trump's statement, with no plans to concede”

I voted in many elections. I am 87. No ballot should be mailed unless requested by the voter. I D should be confirmed at the time request is made. All in person voters should show I D. No illegal alien should be allowed to vote. All legal votes should be counted. No news should "call" any state until all polls in the country are closed. Such calls do influence late voters. Ballots should be secured.
John L Winslow
Tucson, Az.
John L Winslow
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!