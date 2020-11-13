Letter: Re: the Nov. 8. article “Letter: The Party of Rioters & Looters”

Now, the Left-wing of the Democratic Party (A.O.C. + Black Lives Matter + Kamala Harris) are calling for "De-Fund The Police"! For all the people who Voted for Biden/Harris is that what you want? Kamala has already come out and endorsed that plan PLUS asking for donations to raise Bail money for Criminals! Come On, Man......Are YOU happy with your Vote? Let's hope a Re-Count in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada & Wisconsin will reflect Fraud in this Election. Then, watch the Democrat's lead the Rioting & Looting.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
