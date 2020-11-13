 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Nov. 8. article “Letter: The Party of Rioters & Looters”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Nov. 8. article “Letter: The Party of Rioters & Looters”

Now, the Left-wing of the Democratic Party (A.O.C. + Black Lives Matter + Kamala Harris) are calling for "De-Fund The Police"! For all the people who Voted for Biden/Harris is that what you want? Kamala has already come out and endorsed that plan PLUS asking for donations to raise Bail money for Criminals! Come On, Man......Are YOU happy with your Vote? Let's hope a Re-Count in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada & Wisconsin will reflect Fraud in this Election. Then, watch the Democrat's lead the Rioting & Looting.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News