Reader Jackley thinks I should show more respect for POTUS. To quote Mr. Trump today “Keep fighting tough, Republicans, you are dealing with human scum who have taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us during the most unfair hearings in American History."
Respect is earned, not given. On a daily basis Donald Trump demonstrates a lack of respect for those of us who disagree with him. This lack of respect is also demonstrated by the litany of insults emanating from the Republicans on the impeachment inquiry committee.
Donald Trump has earned my disrespect as have his supporters.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.