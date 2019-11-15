Mr Wallace in his letter about "facts" and the impeachment farce, missed one more fact. The US and Ukraine have a treaty, negotiated in 1998 by President Bill Clinton, that requires Ukraine to assist in criminal investigations involving citizens of either country. That includes corruption of the type involving the cocaine addled son of Joe Biden. Another fact is that Trump is the first president in years to offer aid involving weapons to Ukraine. All they got from Obama was "non-lethal " aid delivered to another country.
Michael Kennedy
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.