I have been reading a lot about the drug cartels and how evil they are. What is not mentioned is that we created them. The cartels exist for one reason, our insatiable appetite for illegal drugs. If there were no illegal drug market here in the United States, the drug cartels would not exist. The Colombian cartels and the Mexican cartels were created primarily to deliver drugs to the USA. All the corruption and killings they have enabled can be laid at our door. Those who use illegal drugs, or buy drugs on the street are supporting the cartels and bear partial responsibility for all the killings of innocents. I don’t know what the solution is, but whatever we are doing to stop the use of illegal drugs here is not working.
Jeffrey Bryant
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.