I have been following the bipartisan divide in our country. It seems to be a manifestation of the divide that exists in many other countries. There is the UK, the EU and certainly all through the Middle East, Africa , etc.. What this divide is about appears to be the allocation of resources. The people with money want to keep it and the people without it want to have it. So, you have migrants trying to get to places where there is more opportunity to prosper. You have residents trying to resist this immigration. You have laws that protect the wealthy from having to give all their money away. We need to create more equity between the Haves and the Have-nots without destroying the incentive to achieve. Probably the most important vehicle for creating equity is education. If we create more equity, we will have less conflict.
Chris Pinhey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.