It's great that presidential candidates are being asked to explain how they propose to pay for their proposals to expand health care coverage to all. They need to.
Don't forget to also demand that those who wanted the tax cuts which exploded the deficit, that voted for large increases in military spending, that advocated building a southern border wall also explain how they propose to pay for those policies. They need to as well.
Tim Gove
Marana
