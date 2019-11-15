You stated that the Star is seeking more LTEs from conservatives. Why not more from centrists? There are more constituents with centrist views than either right or left. It is just that we aren’t as loud or as sure our view is the only one that should exist. One example is on climate change. The right denies a problem exists and likes that we pull out of the world’s efforts to solve the problem. The left has radical plans to plunge headlong into unrealistic solutions at the risk to our economy and our way of life. The center believes that passing current legislation to slowly increase the cost of fossil fuels and return the proceeds to citizens is the fastest and best solution on the table right now. HR 763 in the House is there to be implemented. Let’s do it now! Let your congressman know it is time to take action.
Evan Wise
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.