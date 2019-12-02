Re: the Dec. 1 article "Ruthless Trump policies keeping asylum seekers out."
"Migrants" have the right to obey the law, as in go to the nearest U.S. embassy and apply to immigrate. When their number comes up, and they are vetted as non-criminals and having skills needed in this country, they may be allowed to immigrate. Wandering across the border without a legal passport is illegal and should be punished by some jail time then return to Mexico or wherever they came from.
Fred Hup
Foothills
