The root cause of injury to race horses begins in their early lives. While these horses are bred to run, no horse can be bred to mature faster than Mother Nature intended. Horses don't mature until the approximate age of five, bones don't solidify and knees don't close.. Horses prepping for races leading up to the Triple Crown are not even two years old, and many run as two-year olds. To run as three-year olds in Derby, Preakness and Belmont, they must qualify for these races and beyond. Like humans, equine athletes are not all
'created equal.' Therefore, we will find a Native Dancer, a Secretariat, a Ruffian or Zenyatta of the racing elite ... exceptional individuals! Conversely, too many more young race horses are NOT born into that category. They break down in training or on a track because of the stress placed on immaturity, and die before they have matured. It's worse now than years ago, due to money.
Elaine Cummings
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.