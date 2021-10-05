 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 1. article “Letter: Full-Throated Endorsement of Pork Barrel Legislation”
In contrast to many of your letters, I want to thank Senator Sinema, whom I did not vote for. She and Senator Manchin are are standing up for many of us who are not taken in by the 3.5 trillion dollar boondoggle the progressives are trying to push through. Our President says the cost of it is Zero, because only the rich will be paying for it. Now as a retired teacher I certainly don't fall into that category, but I can't figure out how the math works this out. If taxing the rich and corporations will bring in billions of dollars, who pays for the trillions? I learned from my father that there is no such thing as a free lunch, and every year I taught my students the same thing. Who pays the farmers, dairy men, cafeteria workers, etc.? They don't provide their work for free. Someone has to pay, and in this current case it won't be just the billionaires.

Barbara Toohey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

