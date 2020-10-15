Letter: Re: the Oct. 1. article “Letters to the Editor”

Let's re-interview Donald Trump for a management position in our established business, Democracy Inc.
Luckily, we now have an extensive record of his work to consider. Fact-checking his resume (there is something "off" during the interview), we discover he has a history of bankruptcies, lawsuits to avoid paying his creditors, bilking "Trump University" students, losing his charitable foundation due to financial malfeasance, spouting more than 20,000 lies in public since 2016, gutting regulatory and health agencies, "managing" a disastrous response to the pandemic, and exhorting white supremacist militia groups to "stand by" to intimidate voters. Oh, and he was impeached. And that references list....Putin? Kim Jong Un? Jeffrey Epstein?
Or, we could just watch a replay of the September 29 debate. It's clear there really are not "fine people" on both sides and there never were.
Make a plan to vote and save Democracy November 3.
Sarah Mitchell Kim
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
