Letter: Re: the Oct. 12. article “Letter: Honor Family, Country, Party”
Americans are quitting low paying jobs at a record pace, according to the Labor Department. At the same time, conservatives are having a fit about undocumented foreigners clambering to enter the U.S. to work. England’s economy tanked when Brexit forced foreign workers to leave. The U.S. should take note. Caregivers, restaurant and hotel workers, bus and truck drivers, to name a few, are all important to the economy, and with Americans unwilling to take these jobs, immigrants are the natural solution. Congress has spent decades avoiding modernizing immigration laws but it’s high time to embrace reality and provide a means for our neighbors to fill those desperately needed positions.

Sean Bruner

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

