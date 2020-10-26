 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Oct. 12. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Oct. 12. article “Letters to the Editor”

Throughout his reign as president, Donald Trump, reality TV star, has played the mean-spirited comedian, powerful Republican leader, and divisive racist demagogue. It has all been a show for his hard core fans, and the truth never mattered to him or to them, because it was all about his ego, and fighting the liberals. I'm a liberal, a caring patriot with deep roots in America, I have watched this horrific clown tear away at all the institutions of American government that have been with us for decades, maybe centuries, all in the service of his re-election, and as payoff to the people who hate our government institutions. Now with COVID-19, the 200,000+ dead call out for an experienced, caring, competent leader, who respects the institutions, knows how to manage them, and believes in science. Joe Biden is that leader. Donald Trump is the living nightmare that is destroying lives, decency, the planet, and America. Please change that with your vote.

Roger Barthelson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News