Letter: Re: the Oct. 12. article “Letters to the Editor”

Throughout his reign as president, Donald Trump, reality TV star, has played the mean-spirited comedian, powerful Republican leader, and divisive racist demagogue. It has all been a show for his hard core fans, and the truth never mattered to him or to them, because it was all about his ego, and fighting the liberals. I'm a liberal, a caring patriot with deep roots in America, I have watched this horrific clown tear away at all the institutions of American government that have been with us for decades, maybe centuries, all in the service of his re-election, and as payoff to the people who hate our government institutions. Now with COVID-19, the 200,000+ dead call out for an experienced, caring, competent leader, who respects the institutions, knows how to manage them, and believes in science. Joe Biden is that leader. Donald Trump is the living nightmare that is destroying lives, decency, the planet, and America. Please change that with your vote.
Roger Barthelson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
