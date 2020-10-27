Letter: Re: the Oct. 13. article “Letter: Re: the Oct. 10. article “Letters to the Editor””

Unless you are rich and powerful AND/OR you are well insured, BE afraid of COVID!
Because if you are poor and uninsured what's probably going to happen to you is that you'd be told "Yes you have COVID. Go home take some Alive and isolate yourself in your room. When you can't breath any more, call 911. Come back to the hospital, we'll put you in a respirator and hope for the best".
Rest assured you are not going to get the latest experimental drug. Being poor an uninsured is almost surely a death sentence with COVID.
So please, wear a mask, maintain social distance and BE AFRAID OF COVID.
Mirtha Nebeker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
