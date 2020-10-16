Letter: Re: the Oct. 15. article “Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace”

Viral genetic variants are generated during viral replication. They will infect a new host if genetically adapted to that host. This is the case with COVID_19. It's spread within human populations is related to the population density. "....Over the last two centuries, the number of people living in the United States per square mile has grown from 4.5 in 1790 to 87.4 in 2010....." (statista: Population density of the United States from 1790 to 2019 in residents per square mile of land area)
Man, as a mere animal, is driven by the powerful forces of the need for Food and Reproduction
Thomas Malthus: "...Malthus argued that an exponentially growing population will self-correct through war, famine, and disease...."
If expanding populations are not reversed, Microbial Variants, like COVID_19, will continue to disrupt, and possible destroy, Human Society!!
The question: Is Human Society on the path of Self Destruction?...and..as a car driving toward a precipice; are we at the fulcrum or have we moved beyond?
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
