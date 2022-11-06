 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Oct. 17. article “Election deniers, doubters seeking to control elections in several Western states”

  • Comments

I find it hilarious that you point to all the "election deniers" on the right, when as a conservatives, we have all had to listen to Secretary Hillary Clinton for years crying on every network because she lost the 2016 election due to unproven "Russian interference" AND FAR worse she subjected this country to 4 years, two impeachments and millions of taxpayer dollars, against President Trump, all based on lies and an illegal dossier she and her foundation bought and paid for! Please don't bother denying that but of course as "Democratic Royalty" she will never be prosecuted. Sorry these just aren't talking points anymore!

I finally decided to get the paper for local news, but I eally detest how one sided it is! And not just the editorials!!

Jodi Walters

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News