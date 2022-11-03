 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Oct. 17. article “Local Opinion: You can — and should — be both a progressive and a Zionist”

  • Comments

Re: the Oct. 17 article "Yes, you can be both a Zionist and progressive."

The big issue that the State Representative completely ignores is that Israel is also the homeland of the Palestinian people. Taking away their rights and their land is not right by any reasonable standard religious or secular. This is why many progressives such as myself, while supporting Israel, oppose Zionism. Precious Israeli leaders such as Benjamin Netanyahu and Ariel Sharon admitted unapologetically either in interviews or memoirs that their ultimate goal was to coerce Palestinians to give up their rights to their homeland and resettle in other Arab countries such as Jordan or Egypt or Saudi Arabia. As a former Army Arabist and student of the history of the Middle East, I have big problems with those in any side of the issue who only accept facts supporting their own agenda while attempting to silence those who think differently.

People are also reading…

Ken Stevens

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News