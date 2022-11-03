Letter: Re: the Oct. 17. article “Local Opinion: You can — and should — be both a progressive and a Zionist”

The big issue that the State Representative completely ignores is that Israel is also the homeland of the Palestinian people. Taking away their rights and their land is not right by any reasonable standard religious or secular. This is why many progressives such as myself, while supporting Israel, oppose Zionism. Precious Israeli leaders such as Benjamin Netanyahu and Ariel Sharon admitted unapologetically either in interviews or memoirs that their ultimate goal was to coerce Palestinians to give up their rights to their homeland and resettle in other Arab countries such as Jordan or Egypt or Saudi Arabia. As a former Army Arabist and student of the history of the Middle East, I have big problems with those in any side of the issue who only accept facts supporting their own agenda while attempting to silence those who think differently.