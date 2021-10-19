 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 18. article “Letters to the Editor Oct. 18”
Letter: Re: the Oct. 18. article "Letters to the Editor Oct. 18"

I have read so many letters criticizing our President, and wonder how these people have forgotten what the country looked liked in the midst of a preventable pandemic. They have issues with vaccinations and mask wearing as public policy. They thought the pandemic was "just going to magically go away," like the former twice impeached, failure of a prez said, and they still support. They blame Biden for the border crisis when it's their party that refused to fix it while they held office.

John Bingham

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

