Letter: Re: the Oct. 19. article “Letter: Real Question to SCOTUS Nominee”

Ins this morning's Star was a picture of the crowd that had gathered at the Trump rally in Tucson. All of those pictured were not practicing social distancing nor were they wearing masks. Don't they realize that they are jeopardizing the health of their fellow Americans. This scene is not surprising, however, considering the fact that the Donald doesn't believe in either masking or distancing. What a great example to set for the American people.
Kenneth Wright
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!