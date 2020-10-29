 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 19. article “Letter: Real Question to SCOTUS Nominee”
Ins this morning's Star was a picture of the crowd that had gathered at the Trump rally in Tucson. All of those pictured were not practicing social distancing nor were they wearing masks. Don't they realize that they are jeopardizing the health of their fellow Americans. This scene is not surprising, however, considering the fact that the Donald doesn't believe in either masking or distancing. What a great example to set for the American people.

Kenneth Wright

East side

