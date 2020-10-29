 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Oct. 19. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Oct. 19. article “Letters to the Editor”

The Republicans talk a good talk about being opposed to abortion, but lets look at reality. If we pull up the statistics for the State of Florida for 2017 and 2018, we see a rise in the number of abortions of 1137 babies and between 2018 and 2019 a rise of 1675 babies aborted. In other words an accelerating upward rise in the number of abortions. However, if we go back to the Obama / Biden years, we see a decline in the number of abortions ALL eight years -- including a monster drop of almost 5000 abortions between the years 2008 and 2009. Once again, who is pro-life here? It is fine to talk a nice talk, but if abortions rise when you are in power, what does it say about you?

Anthony Mendoza

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Ballots are starting to come in, and our letter writers have some advice, warnings and heaps of praise to dole (especially for out-going Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez) out in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News