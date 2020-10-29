Letter: Re: the Oct. 19. article “Letters to the Editor”

The Republicans talk a good talk about being opposed to abortion, but lets look at reality. If we pull up the statistics for the State of Florida for 2017 and 2018, we see a rise in the number of abortions of 1137 babies and between 2018 and 2019 a rise of 1675 babies aborted. In other words an accelerating upward rise in the number of abortions. However, if we go back to the Obama / Biden years, we see a decline in the number of abortions ALL eight years -- including a monster drop of almost 5000 abortions between the years 2008 and 2009. Once again, who is pro-life here? It is fine to talk a nice talk, but if abortions rise when you are in power, what does it say about you?
Anthony Mendoza
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
