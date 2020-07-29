Letter: Re: the Oct. 2. article “Letters to the editor”

Wearing mask and following the other medical guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 are not matters of "Constitutional rights" or "personal liberty." They are matters of civic duty to our communities and personal responsibility for the health of ourselves, our families and those around us. The guidelines are simple, straight forward and the most effective means we have to date to bring the virus under control. Any inconvenience they pose is a normal part of any crisis solution and is minor compared to the time and lives that can be saved. Depending on where people live and work some of the guidelines may be difficult to follow but just about everyone can at least wear a mask around others. Those who fail to uphold this responsibility endanger us all and are an unnecessary and unwanted part of the problem.
John Liwski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
