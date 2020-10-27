 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 21. article “Letter: Response to editorial by Janice Fingado”
The poem "When You're an Old Woman in America" is an eloquent testimonial to the "thousand cuts" of getting old. It isn't just not being able to see so well anymore. It isn't just fighting with the insurance so you don't go totally blind. It isn't just being told to listen carefully "Because our menu has changed." It isn't just waiting 45 minutes on hold because "All of our Customer Service Reps are currently helping other callers." No, it isn't any one thing. It's the loss of everything you foolishly took for granted when you were younger. Janice Fingado tells it like it is.

Claudia Lorber

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

