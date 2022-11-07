Letter: Re: the Oct. 22. article “Thomas Cooke”

I normally don't read obituaries, but I'm glad I read one today - Thomas Cooke, Arizona Daily Star, Saturday, 22, 2022. I did not know professor Cooke, but I sure wish I had, and I wish I had studied under his guidance. I have not read many biographical statements of leaders in theatre as impressive as Mr. Cooke's. I'm so glad the family included his background, and I send my love and support to all who are in grief over this loss. Rev. William Killian, United Methodist,, SAG-AFTRA and Actors; Equity Association (AEA).