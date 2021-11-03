 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Oct. 25. article “Letter: Freedom to Vote Act Is Unamerican”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Oct. 25. article “Letter: Freedom to Vote Act Is Unamerican”

  • Comments

RE: the Oct. 5 letter "Freedom to Vote Act un-American."

Mr. McConnell’s makes some rather provocative statements. My questions for him.

Do you really think this is a time when the assaults' on our Constitution are greater than in the Civil War?

I agree Mitch McConnell (any relation?) has packed the Supreme Court with his ideological friends thereby destroying it’s credibility. Or perhaps you were referring to something else?

The filibuster, as currently configured, prevents any discussion of the issues. Is this because all ideas are bad? And who exactly proposes scrapping the whole Senate?

The Freedom to Vote Act is hardly a “totalitarian-style top-down system”. It does, however, limit the choices states can make. If we are, in fact, “one nation” isn’t this necessary?

You got the Senate. You got the electoral college. You got Gerrymandering. I was willing to “stay the course”, in spite of these inequalities, until Trump. No more.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News