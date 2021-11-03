Letter: Re: the Oct. 25. article “Letter: Freedom to Vote Act Is Unamerican”

RE: the Oct. 5 letter "Freedom to Vote Act un-American."
Mr. McConnell’s makes some rather provocative statements. My questions for him.
Do you really think this is a time when the assaults' on our Constitution are greater than in the Civil War?
I agree Mitch McConnell (any relation?) has packed the Supreme Court with his ideological friends thereby destroying it’s credibility. Or perhaps you were referring to something else?
The filibuster, as currently configured, prevents any discussion of the issues. Is this because all ideas are bad? And who exactly proposes scrapping the whole Senate?
The Freedom to Vote Act is hardly a “totalitarian-style top-down system”. It does, however, limit the choices states can make. If we are, in fact, “one nation” isn’t this necessary?
You got the Senate. You got the electoral college. You got Gerrymandering. I was willing to “stay the course”, in spite of these inequalities, until Trump. No more.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.