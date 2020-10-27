Letter: Re: the Oct. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

Today, as the Senate scurries to finalize the vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court will lose legitimacy in the eyes of many Americans.
On February 13, 2016, Americans witnessed the loss of an icon, Justice Antonin Scalia. His death, nearly 9 months before a presidential election, catalyzed the Republican Party to block President Obama's nominee, claiming it was inappropriate to proceed with the nomination process during a presidential election. Republicans in the Senate were ultimately successful in blocking the confirmation.
On September 18, 2020, Americans witnessed the loss of another icon, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, less than 2 months before a presidential election. Despite their previous claims of the appropriateness of confirming a nominee during a presidential election, Republicans in the Senate expedited the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett and her ascension to the Court is all but certain.
History will look back on this day, when the highest court in the land, packed by a conservative majority, lost all faith and trust by the American people.
Esteban Camarena
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!