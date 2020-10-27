 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Oct. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Oct. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

Today, as the Senate scurries to finalize the vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court will lose legitimacy in the eyes of many Americans.

On February 13, 2016, Americans witnessed the loss of an icon, Justice Antonin Scalia. His death, nearly 9 months before a presidential election, catalyzed the Republican Party to block President Obama's nominee, claiming it was inappropriate to proceed with the nomination process during a presidential election. Republicans in the Senate were ultimately successful in blocking the confirmation.

On September 18, 2020, Americans witnessed the loss of another icon, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, less than 2 months before a presidential election. Despite their previous claims of the appropriateness of confirming a nominee during a presidential election, Republicans in the Senate expedited the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett and her ascension to the Court is all but certain.

History will look back on this day, when the highest court in the land, packed by a conservative majority, lost all faith and trust by the American people.

Esteban Camarena

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: With one week until Election Day, find out what our letter writers are saying about the race for president, Senate and everything in-between in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News