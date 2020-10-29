 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Oct. 28. article “Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Oct. 28. article “Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls”

In the November National/State/Local Elections we must remember the life/death of the Great Social Reformer! He was tortured and murdered because he recognized the inherent diversity in Human Society and advised that we should love our neighbors as ourselves. The Great Social Reformer had a tough side as well in forcefully rejecting those who are/have cheating/cheated others.

If we are to transform Ourselves/Human Society, into something other than mere Animals, we must emulate the life of the Great Social Reformer; his courage in advocating Social Change...NOT in words only....but in using his advice as the underpinning of our lives in interacting with others!

The American Voter needs to Wake Up; understanding that the very Nature of Human Society involves an Inherent Relatedness, Commonality, and Mutual Dependence;; with the elimination of the partitioning of Human Society based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and religion which are destructive to community and individual interests.

We must transform our political/economic system into a Social Democracy!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+7
Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls
National News

Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gary Kauffman says he does not scare easily. So when men waving President Donald Trump flags drive by his house in downtown Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he stands on his front steps and waves a banner for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News