Letter: Re: the Oct. 28. article “Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls”

In the November National/State/Local Elections we must remember the life/death of the Great Social Reformer! He was tortured and murdered because he recognized the inherent diversity in Human Society and advised that we should love our neighbors as ourselves. The Great Social Reformer had a tough side as well in forcefully rejecting those who are/have cheating/cheated others.
If we are to transform Ourselves/Human Society, into something other than mere Animals, we must emulate the life of the Great Social Reformer; his courage in advocating Social Change...NOT in words only....but in using his advice as the underpinning of our lives in interacting with others!
The American Voter needs to Wake Up; understanding that the very Nature of Human Society involves an Inherent Relatedness, Commonality, and Mutual Dependence;; with the elimination of the partitioning of Human Society based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and religion which are destructive to community and individual interests.
We must transform our political/economic system into a Social Democracy!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
