Letter: Re: the Oct. 29. article “Letters to the Editor”
After casting presidential ballots this year, we are going to have to be patient. This will be novel for many of us accustomed to increasingly faster results from government and media. But waiting is the name of the game this year. Waiting and being patient.

Challenges this year means more voting by mail than ever before, a shortage of poll workers, counters and polling places across the country. Determining voting results will be delayed and we have to be okay with that. To demand faster results means to discount votes and voices.

Citizens: let the system do its work, insist every vote is counted. Media: don’t declare “Winner” or “Loser” until results are certified. Remind audience that results will shift and use reporting phrases like “Current” and “At this point.” Educate that states have until Dec. 8 to report official counts.

We can work together to keep confusion and frustration at bay and ensure every vote is counted.

Andrea Dalton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

