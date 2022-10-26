Letter: Re: the Oct. 6. article “Letters to the Editor: Oct. 6”

Re: Juan Ciscomani view on abortion in the Star on October 6
Why does Juan Ciscomani’s website not state there are exceptions to the abortion ban he supports as being pro-life? All that is stated is he is proudly pro-life. I do not know Mr. Ciscomani and therefore can only base an opinion on what he actually says in his TV ads and on his website. He is for a total ban on abortion without exceptions for woman. That makes women a different class of citizen to have their freedom reduced.
Kirsten Engel supports the right to choose issues of reproductive health. That is a stance about privacy and smaller government. The letter states Ms. Engel is pro-abortion and that is a lie. Her position is women must have access to medical care to make a personal decision with her physician regarding abortion.
William Jones
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.