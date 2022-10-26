 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Oct. 6. article “Letters to the Editor: Oct. 6”

  • Comments

Re: Juan Ciscomani view on abortion in the Star on October 6

Why does Juan Ciscomani’s website not state there are exceptions to the abortion ban he supports as being pro-life? All that is stated is he is proudly pro-life. I do not know Mr. Ciscomani and therefore can only base an opinion on what he actually says in his TV ads and on his website. He is for a total ban on abortion without exceptions for woman. That makes women a different class of citizen to have their freedom reduced.

Kirsten Engel supports the right to choose issues of reproductive health. That is a stance about privacy and smaller government. The letter states Ms. Engel is pro-abortion and that is a lie. Her position is women must have access to medical care to make a personal decision with her physician regarding abortion.

William Jones

People are also reading…

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News