Letter: Re: the Oct. 7 article “AG to judge: Let me enforce abortion law”

Mark Brnovich has reached a new low in his political quest by promoting the enforcement of this utterly contrived law, ostensibly claiming benefit for the disability community. Astonishingly, he contends that by preferentially disallowing termination of pregnancies known to result in characteristic suffering, we are assuring that the existing disability community will not “become starved of resources” for determining how to minimize their own suffering. One cannot ignore the manifest hypocrisy entailed in this absurd grasping at straws while begging the question. We are asked to accept that by encouraging more births with genetic defects, mass action will ensure the emergence of solutions for the ensuing suffering from those birth defects. Such deliberate action under this utilitarian guise is shamefully inhumane. Roe vs. Wade currently allows abortion within legally defined limitations without mandatory justification. To permit, on the flimsy pretense of benefit, the inclusion into those limitations this arbitrarily selected burden, guaranteed to result in hardship for all, is an insult to our collective ethos.
Robert Gavlak
Midtown
