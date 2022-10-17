Letter: Re: the Oct. 7. article “Bobby Ghosh: Iran’s ruler faces a formidable new foe — schoolgirls”

Since 1979, the rulers of Iran have imposed strict limits on how women may appear and behave in public. These limits have been enforced with staggering savagery. Since the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in custody of the Morality Police, some of the schoolgirls the author mentions have been killed because they have publicly protested. 20-year old Hadis Najafi died from multiple gunshot wounds (not a stray bullet). The causes of the deaths of young protestors Nika Shakarami (age 17) and Sarina Esmailzadeh (age 16) as claimed by the police are disputed by the families of these young women. Say their names. And, while we still have the chance, women in the US must vote to preserve our rights to bodily autonomy in the face of institutional efforts to curtail them, with sometimes fatal consequences. The majority of Americans agree with this, and reject state-enforced misogyny.