 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Oct. 7. article “Bobby Ghosh: Iran’s ruler faces a formidable new foe — schoolgirls”

  • Comments

Since 1979, the rulers of Iran have imposed strict limits on how women may appear and behave in public. These limits have been enforced with staggering savagery. Since the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in custody of the Morality Police, some of the schoolgirls the author mentions have been killed because they have publicly protested. 20-year old Hadis Najafi died from multiple gunshot wounds (not a stray bullet). The causes of the deaths of young protestors Nika Shakarami (age 17) and Sarina Esmailzadeh (age 16) as claimed by the police are disputed by the families of these young women. Say their names. And, while we still have the chance, women in the US must vote to preserve our rights to bodily autonomy in the face of institutional efforts to curtail them, with sometimes fatal consequences. The majority of Americans agree with this, and reject state-enforced misogyny.

Cheryl De Ciantis

People are also reading…

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bobby Ghosh: Iran’s ruler faces a formidable new foe — schoolgirls

Bobby Ghosh: Iran’s ruler faces a formidable new foe — schoolgirls

A week ago, I worried that the anti-regime demonstrations in Iran might falter if the mostly young protesters didn’t get some help from grown-ups — like the trade unions or the so-called moderate elements within the theocratic state. I reckoned it would take the participation of groups of that stature to rattle Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s ruthless supreme leader.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News