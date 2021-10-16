 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 8. article “Fitz's Opinion: Senator Kyrsten Sinema meets her idealistic younger self”
I am very disappointed in Senator Sinema after I gave her monies and my vote in 2018. I have expressed my frustration to her about opposing the $15/hour minimum wage, her support of the filibuster, and opposing President Biden’s infrastructure plans for America. I receive letters from her staff written at the 6th grade level that always begin with a history lesson on the subject. I do NOT want history lessons Senator, I want you to follow through on your 2018 campaign promises and support President Biden! Consequently, I am urging Ruben Gallogo to oppose you in the 2024 Democratic senate primary. Gallogo will be a good Democrat Senstor, not the looney DINO you have become!

Mark Witte

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

