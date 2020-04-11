Letter: Re: the Oct. 8. article “Horse is gift for girl who fell into mine shaft”
Letter: Re: the Oct. 8. article “Horse is gift for girl who fell into mine shaft”

As a citizen of this great state of Arizona and in remembrance of this life changing event; I am astounded and pleased to find that Mohave County Deputy Mike Gannuscio was one of the officers who participated in this attempt to rescue these 2 girls; The "Mohave County Life Saving Award" for the rescue attempt when these two young girls tumbled on their ATV into a mine shaft was awarded to Deputy Sheriff Mike Gannuscio on July 25, 2008. Today, 13 years later Mike Gannuscio is a candidate running for Mohave County Sheriff and judging by his selfless actions and dedication to the department as well as his care and concern for the citizens of Mohave County and his excellent business skills with local businesses he and his wife Kenna own; (K & M Hay Company and Double R Hay & Feed), Mike Gannuscio is going to make a very good Sheriff.

Donna Ramirez

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

