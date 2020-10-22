Letter: Re: the Oct. 8. article “Letter: McSally for Senate”

In the October 8th edition of the Daily Star, a Thomas Kennedy wrote that he had a bad experience living in Oregon, “a one party state.” Where does he think he lives? Arizona is ruled by one party as well. Republicans from Maricopa County have had a stranglehold on Arizona for years. He is fine living in one-party Arizona because, unlike Oregon, his party rules here. His real problem isn’t one-party rule. It’s that Democrats run Oregon but he’s fine with one party Republican rule here.
David McCord
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
