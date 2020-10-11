 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Oct. 8. article “Letters to the Editor”
In response to the writer saying that the Republicans can no longer claim to be the pro-life party, I ask if you truly believe that if Hillary or Joe were president, we would be better off than 210,000 deaths? "Xenophobic" DJT's ceasing of travel from China, along with the push for ventilators and the US Navy medical ships meant nothing? Meanwhile, the blue-state governors took their own "lead" and...nuff said.

Meanwhile, Joe, Kamala, and the rest of you Dem's are very much at peace with the killing of the most innocent lives out of sheer convenience. Simply disgusting. A vote for the Dem's is complicit in murder, period. All other issues are secondary, and debatable.

Wayne Penazek

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

