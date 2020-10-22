Letter: Re: the Oct. 9. article “It's not just the US: Virus cases surging worldwide. Find out where, why and how fast.”

The COVID_19 pandemic is a natural consequence of overpopulation; a portend of the future if population growth is not reversed.
In the world of living organisms, life is able to subsist on other living organisms; the result of Darwinian Selection! Human Society is no exception; an organization, with few exceptions, of parasitism and predation; pursuing self-interest at the expense of others and the common good.
For thousands of years, Man has been unable to transform himself into something other than a mere animal; driven by powerful impulses: the need for Food (Individual Survival) and Reproduction (Species Survival)!
Thomas Malthus: "...Malthus argued that an exponentially growing population will self-correct through war, famine, and disease...."...the COVID_19 Pandemic.
If expanding populations are not reversed; the mere animal nature of Man will result in the mutual destruction of Human Society!!
The question: Is Human Society on the path of Self Destruction?...and..as a car driving toward a precipice; are we at the fulcrum or have we moved beyond?
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
