Letter: Re: the Oct. 9. article “Letter: Re: the Sept. 27. article “Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”””

The letter by Mark Tabbert published in the Daily Star is factual. There is more that should be said. The human emissions are mainly from fossil carbon which has been trapped in the Earth for millions of years. By releasing them, we have gained energy to do many wonderful things, but we have gotten fat at the trough. Because we do not pay the true cost for using fossil carbon, we have used it so much that the Earth now has a problem that must be solved by humans. The only way is to add a cost to extraction of fossil carbon. The best option is to return the money to people equally, which will protect the poor and middle class and stimulate the economy. There will be no cost to the government budget.
Nitz Martin
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
