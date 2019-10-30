Today, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple approach one trillion dollars in value. Years ago, the public and government demanded breaking up monopolies/corporations and allow for more competition. In 1911, it was Standard Oil and in the recent 1980's, AT&T was broken up into the "baby bells, etc."
Today, these company's are valued and control so much money/power, that they literally own Government. They squash their competition or buy them out....same thing...and spend what ever it takes in Washington, DC to retain power and influence legislation.
Only Senator Warren has a plan to level the playing field for competition and limit power. How long can "we the people" continue to stand by and allow Congress to be slaves to money and power. It's no longer about the vote, but money.
Money rules.
Roger Engels
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.