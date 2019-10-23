Imagine if Trump was a Democrat. Would congressional Republicans be investigating him after these 1,000 days? Recall Kenneth Starr investigating Clinton? Impeachment for lying about an affair?
Today, congressional Republicans respond to a lying emoluments-defying sexual-predating President like puppies seeking belly rubs to avoid beatings. Note how contagious, how corrupting Trump's behavior is as Republicans seek, not the truth, but diversion from it! They’re attempting to censure a Democrat seeking truth behind possible corruption of the nation’s electoral system by Trump. How ironic!
Congress isn’t a kennel. Men and women took oaths of office to uphold the Constitution, not a party, not a narcissist, and to speak out against wickedness. Including Senator McSally, veteran, remaining silent, even on Kurd abandonment. Bow-wow.
Are short-term policy gains worth destruction of democratic institutions? Data illustrate Republicans caring little about oaths. It’s up to us to retain integrity of our institutions by throwing out self-aggrandizing fools. Maybe then our nation will be respected again
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.