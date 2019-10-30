I don't remember this Obama Biden fella. I do remember though, that Iraq refused to allow the 10,000 troops to remain in their country & insisted on their removal.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments