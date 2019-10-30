I don't remember this Obama Biden fella. I do remember though, that Iraq refused to allow the 10,000 troops to remain in their country & insisted on their removal.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
I don't remember this Obama Biden fella. I do remember though, that Iraq refused to allow the 10,000 troops to remain in their country & insisted on their removal.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.