Watching the democratic debates, it is obvious that the candidates will never want to address a very pressing issue. Not only are some of them reluctant to discuss the cost of their proposals, but they will never admit that most federal programs will probably cost far more than expected. Their plans for taxes and healthcare will probably bring in far less in revenue than anticipated, and it will cost us far more than projected. Federal government programs are notorious for costs over-runs. If warren claims that medicare for all would cost 30-40 trillion, then you should expect it will be at least 50 trillion over 10 years.
Just being realistic here...
Gerald Peters
Marana
