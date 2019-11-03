For nearly three years now Donald Trump has been claiming that he is not accountable to congress as detailed in the constitution. And Republican members of the House have supported his position. I listened to the House debate this morning, Behind the stream of lies and insults put forth by the Republican members I heard a continuation of this argument. They confirmed their belief that President Trump is not accountable with their votes. Their refusal to do their constitution mandated duty is very disturbing.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.