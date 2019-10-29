Hello,
I read the wonderful article that was highlighting great horned owls. It was great to see mention of how rat poison can kill these guys along with many other species through secondary poisoning.
I thought you and other readers would be interested to learn about the Goodnature A24 Automatic Rat and Mouse Trap. This innovative solution to rodent control is 100% poison-free and self-resetting. The trap is also certified humane so it is an excellent alternative to nasty poisons and other inhumane methods of dealing with nuisance rodents.
Owls and other natural predators of rodents like hawks, foxes and coyotes are suffering from widespread rodenticide use. By choosing more responsible, poison-free options we can help protect these essential predators which serve to help limit nuisance rodent populations.
Ben Smith
SaddleBrooke
