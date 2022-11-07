Letter: Re: the October 25 letter “Hypocrisy.”

And there you have it. The clear answer to unwanted pregnancy, deriving as it does from wanton recklessness in this writer’s opinion, is abstinence. However, as appealing as he finds this solution, the majority of humans on the planet demonstrate regularly that this approach presents certain challenges. Nonetheless, while no doubt serving him well, such a glib offering that regards as self-evident the ease with which all should simply take control, reveals a failure to grasp the workings of Mother Nature.