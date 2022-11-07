Letter: Re: the October 25 letter “Hypocrisy.”

And there you have it. The clear answer to unwanted pregnancy, deriving as it does from wanton recklessness in this writer’s opinion, is abstinence. However, as appealing as he finds this solution, the majority of humans on the planet demonstrate regularly that this approach presents certain challenges. Nonetheless, while no doubt serving him well, such a glib offering that regards as self-evident the ease with which all should simply take control, reveals a failure to grasp the workings of Mother Nature.
Compounding this nonsense is his insistence that rejecting the COVID vaccine by right of bodily sovereignty is categorically more defensible than conceding the same sovereign claim to women seeking relief from unwanted pregnancies. Denying the rights of others while maintaining an entitled claim to be a public health nuisance clarifies tellingly the characteristic nature of this one-sidedness.
Abstinence does have it’s place, though. Society, in favoring public health, will object little if deniers of this sort simply abstain entirely. By all means, stay home.
Robert Gavlak
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.