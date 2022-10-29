Letter: Re: the October 3 letter "Ironic Reversal".

I agree with the writer: the three principal enemies of our democracy are Russia, China and the Trump Cult

(previously known as the GOP).

As I approach my 96th birthday and as a survivor of two dictatorships in Europe, I witnessed the disintegration of

the Grand Old Party since the advent of the Tea Party in 2010. If "Big Lie" believers like Lake, Finchem and Hamadeh

are victorious in November, and Trump survives his legal challenges thanks to his reptilian cunning and wins the

presidency two years later, we will experience the end of our traditional democracy.

This is what is at stake: the core values of this country under threat from a man who has no understanding of the

Constitution he would swear to uphold. Among his chief role models are war criminal Vladimir Putin and the man he

claims to be "in love" with, North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Reason enough to accept my advanced age with little regret...

Frederick Leinfest

Oro Valley