 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the October 3 letter "Ironic Reversal".

  • Comments

I agree with the writer: the three principal enemies of our democracy are Russia, China and the Trump Cult

(previously known as the GOP).

As I approach my 96th birthday and as a survivor of two dictatorships in Europe, I witnessed the disintegration of

the Grand Old Party since the advent of the Tea Party in 2010. If "Big Lie" believers like Lake, Finchem and Hamadeh

are victorious in November, and Trump survives his legal challenges thanks to his reptilian cunning and wins the

presidency two years later, we will experience the end of our traditional democracy.

This is what is at stake: the core values of this country under threat from a man who has no understanding of the

Constitution he would swear to uphold. Among his chief role models are war criminal Vladimir Putin and the man he

People are also reading…

claims to be "in love" with, North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Reason enough to accept my advanced age with little regret...

Frederick Leinfest

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News