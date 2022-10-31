Letter: Re: the October 3 letter “Lying about abortion.”

Science does not prove anything. It is a means of ordering our experience through observation and speculation and formalizing our conclusions by constructing testable models. It is at all times contingent. That anything is proven, other than in a colloquial sense, is a misguided tenet of the scientifically uninitiated. The very concept of proof entails certainty––a notion dependent on absolutes. The scientific method is not about absolutes.

It can be challenging for some to accept that science is a model––a world view with undeniable utility, but a model all the same. Confusion over this simply stated reality fuels virtually every heatedly contested dispute attempting to define where along the continuum of life an individual arises. Science cannot supply the answer.

It is evident that the proposition presented here, namely, that every conception needs to be allowed to come to fruition for the express purpose of impacting our world, whether it be Einstein or Hitler, does not follow from science. The enemy of reason is unfounded certainty.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown